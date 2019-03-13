



A 32 -year-old housewife, Ruth Emehelu, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old domestic staff with a knife for coming home late from an errand.

The police charged Emehelu, who resides at Papa Ashafa, Agege, Lagos, with assault.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, said the defendant committed the offence in January at her residence.

He said that the defendant assaulted the girl who was kept in her custody with a knife for coming home late after being sent on an errand.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant, who always maltreats the girl, beat and inflicted injuries on her head with a knife.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section carries three years imprisonment for assault.

Magistrate Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Osunsanmi ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 1 for mention.