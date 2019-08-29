<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 27-year-old housekeeper, Joy Ekwok, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly absconding with her employer’s electronics and cell phone, valued at N1.6million.

The police charged Ekwok, who lives with her employer in Lekki, Lagos, is charged with breaking and entering and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp, Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 7 at Lekki, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant broke into the apartment of her employer, Mrs Ajoke David, and stole e two Mac book pro apple laptop, one IPad, one apple external DVD drive, four hard drives, 10 flash drives, one speaker and headphone, all valued at N1.6 million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287(7) and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287(7)prescribes seven years imprisonment for stealing from the employer while section 307 attracts seven years for burglary.

Following her plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs O.O Fagbohun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fagbohun ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

She adjourned the case until Sept. 25 for hearing.