House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba, immediately commission and take over the investigation and prosecution of the suspect’s killers or Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren in Akwa Ibom State.

Umoren was murdered in the course of a purported job interview in the state recently.

She was a graduate of the University of Uyo who was awaiting her national youth service.

The House through a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Unyime Idem representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State also mandated the IGP to ensure the protection of Umoren’s family members from harassment, intimidation and harm.

Idem noted that “She received a phone call from the assailant who pretentiously called her and invited her to a false interview of an advertised job.”

The lawmaker added that “Umoren was later found dead by the Officers of the Nigeria Police Force after an official report and with the help of a wide reportage of her disappearance and information of the false interview on social media platforms. Her body was further exhumed where it was buried in a shallow grave by her assailant.”





He said that the assailant upon his arrest by the police and subsequent voluntary confession boasted that he was well connected and will be released from the Police custody scot-free in a matter of days.

Idem however said that the family members of the deceased have reportedly raised an alarm of receiving strange phone calls and threats of various degrees and have been asked to withdraw the case.

He recalled that the Nigeria Police Force has been reporting a surging high record in rape and gender violation across the country, stressing that a very scary number of cases have been reported daily with thousands unreported.

According to the lawmaker, “these acts are a gross violation of human rights to dignity, life and sexuality.”

He said that rape and other violent crimes against women and the girl child should not go unpunished, saying it will act as a deterrent for the perpetrators and others nursing the thought to forestall future occurrence.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development to follow up with the investigation and prosecution and ensure compliance.