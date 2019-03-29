<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A hotel receptionist, Kelvin Onuorah, who allegedly stole N400,000, lodging fee paid by guests, on Friday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant, 29, is facing a charge of stealing, but he denied committing the offence.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 12, at 10:00 a.m. at Gentleman’s Club and Hotel, located on No. 8 Addo Road, Ajah, Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently converted the lodging fee paid by guests to the hotel, in contravention of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing from one’s employer attracts seven years’ imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mr T. A. Anjorin-Ajose granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties must be a relation of the defendant and the other, a civil servant.

He adjourned the case until April 10 for hearing.