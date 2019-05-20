<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 45-year-old hotel manager, Ibrahim Ologun, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing his employer’s N5.9 million and some valuables.

The police charged Ologun, who resides in Cele Bus-Stop, Idi-Oya, Academy Ibadan, with theft.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, told the court that Ologun committed the offence in March 2018 at No .10, Ajaba St., Off Ashipa Road, Ayobo, Lagos.

Samuel said that the defendant collected N1.7 million from the hotel and failed to remit the money into the company account.

“The defendant also stole a generator valued at N900,000, a double door refrigerator, a plasma TV, mattress and standing and ceiling fans all valued at N500,000,” he said.

The Prosecutor alleged that the defendant also stole N2.8 million meant for the supply of essential commodities to the hotel.

“He, instead, converted the money to his personal use.

“The complainant and owner of the hotel, Mr Adetokunbo Eboda, knew about the stolen money when the hotel’s account was audited,” he said.

Samuel said the case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested.

Newsmen report that the offence contravened te provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates three years imprisonment for offenders.

Magistrate I. A. Abina, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until June 10.