Four members of the Edo State Public Works Volunteers (POWOV) have been hospitalised, after being attacked by drivers and traders at the Aduwawa Market in Benin, on Monday.

The PUWOV were engaged by the state government to restore sanity to motor-parks, check street trading and display of wares on the walkways.

Eye witnesses said trouble started when the PUWOV members arrested a driver for illegally parking on the Benin-Auchi highway to pick passengers.

It was learnt that following the arrest, some people around pleaded with the PUWOV members to allow the driver go but they refused, a stance which reportedly forced some drivers to leave their park and attacked the government officials.

It was gathered that sticks, stones and wood were freely used by the drivers and traders, including passers-by to beat the four PUWOV members.

Commenting on the incident, Head of PUWOV, Muktari Osagie, explained that his boys were beaten up for arresting a driver who was picking passengers indiscriminately.

He said it was a police patrol van that saved his boys from being lynched, disclosing that seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.

“It would be the grace of God for one of them to walk again. The other one had a hole on his head. We have taken him for scanning,” Osagie said.

On his part, Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, while confirming the incident, expressed worry on why government workers would be attacked with violence.

He, however, said the suspects would soon be charged to court.