The Police in Kebbi State have arrested a woman who allegedly killed her new husband in a bid to remarry her ex-hubby.

The incident occurred in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The suspect, Auta Dogo Singe was said to have conspired with one Garba Hassan and Sahabi Garba at Sabon Gari village, Illo district area of Bagudo to kill her husband, Abdullahi Shaho to remarry her former husband.

Commissioner of Police, Garba Danjuma said the woman’s former husband was one Idris Garba, a resident of Tugar Bature village at Illo district area of the local government.

Danjuma stated that the woman and the two men she conspired with had been arrested and would be arraigned in court soon.