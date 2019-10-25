<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was pandemonium in Lagos on Thursday afternoon when the Lilypond terminal of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) truck park, in Ijora area of Lagos came under siege as suspected hoodlums went on rampage and set ablaze two vehicles belonging to the authority.

They were also alleged to have resisted security agents from clearing the port access road to ease traffic gridlock.

According to eyewitnesses, the hoodlums were armed with machetes, sticks and other dangerous weapons.

It was gathered that this prompted security officials in the area to teargas the hoodlums.

Condemning the activities of the miscreants, an official of NPA said the security agents were out to ensure sanity, promote ease of doing business in line with industry Standard Operating Procedure.

However, three suspects were reportedly arrested in connection with the incident.