



Hoodlums at the weekend killed two soldiers in Abonnema, headquarters of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A Lieutenant was killed in gunfire with thugs during the February 23 elections.

Sources said the soldiers, who were part of the troops stationed to maintain peace in Abonnema, were shot at the Obonoma-Abonnema junction.

Deputy Director of Public Relations, 6 Division, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, could not be reached for comments as at last night.

The Coalition of Governorship Candidates and Party Chairmen (CGCPC) has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of acquiring and distributing illegal arms and ammunition ahead of Saturday’s election.

At a news conference yesterday, Chairman of CGCPC, Pastor Warigbani Zebulun, and Secretary Chibuzor Anele, called on security chiefs to call Wike to order.

They said: “We dissociate ourselves from the concocted, misguided and shameful endorsement of Wike as sole governorship candidate by a purported coalition of 58 political parties. Such endorsement is watery and belated.

“Discreet information tells us that the PDP-led government has acquired illegal arms and ammunition, and has distributed them to the councils, to scuttle the March 9 elections. We call on the police and sister agencies to act fast to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

But Wike, through the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, denied stockpiling arms and ammunition.

He said: “Ordinarily, we do not waste our time responding to watery outbursts by paper tigers. The news conference was sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC), using two parties that exist only in brief cases to divert attention from the quagmire they have fallen into, and the loss they suffered in the hands of the PDP.

“We do not query individuals’ rights to dissent, but democracy is about numbers. Just two persons, who claim to be leaders of two political parties without office in any part of the state, cannot be taken more seriously than 57 political parties that endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike a few days ago. Therefore, they have failed on arrival.

“The people know those who are stocking arms and ammunition to unleash mayhem on innocent residents. But PDP assures them that they will fail again, as they failed before. If they want to be taken seriously, they should tell Nigerians how many votes their parties scored in last Saturday’s elections.”