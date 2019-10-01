<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A traditional ruler in Abule-Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local government area of Lagos State, died from deep machete cuts on his head, hands and face, inflicted on him by some miscreants.

Another resident who was severely injured in the fracas that brought human movements in the densely populated community to a halt was said to still be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The deceased who was recently installed as the Akogun of Ado kingdom, Chief Muritala Akogun, was said to have attempted to prevent some miscreants who invaded the community from causing havoc, last Saturday, only to be attacked.

It was learnt that fire engulfed some shanties in Abule-Ado community, last Friday. While owners of the affected shanties scampered for their lives, some residents were said to have attempted to salvage their property. But some miscreants who hijacked the situation stole some of the property.

One of them was said to have been caught with a television set, which he was taking to his end. Infuriated by his action, some residents reportedly beat him and collected the stolen television set from him.

But the miscreant was said to have mobilised his members who invaded the community.

Late Akogun, who was at a naming ceremony at Shibiri, was said to have left the function for Abule-Ado when information about the miscreants’ actions reached him. He was said to have also put a call to one Lawal, said to be coordinators of the restive youths.

Describing how he was hacked, an eye witness, Afeez Olorunkemi, the Otun of Ado, said, “the incident happened while Chief Muritala was pleading with Akeem Lawal to call his boys to order. He stood in front of Ado youth office when we sighted the hoodlums approaching. Since Akeem, their coordinator had assured us that there was no cause for alarm, we stayed back, unknown to us that they had a sinister motive. They got so close to us that it became impossible to escape. They started attacking us.

When they launched their attack, Lawal simply walked straight to his vehicle and drove off without cautioning his boys.

“Prince Fasiu was attacked inside the toilet where he ran into for safety. Fasiu was hiding under the washing hand basin when one of the hoodlums attacked him.

“Chief Akogun and Prince Fasiu were later rushed to a private hospital. Unfortunately, Chief Akogun died in the early hours of yesterday, (Monday) as a result of the severe injuries he sustained, while doctors are still battling to save Fasiu.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered eight persons had been arrested in connection with the murder.

Police sources said that the suspects were transferred from Trade Fair Division to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba.