Hoodlums have burgled into PUNCH Newspapers office in Asaba and carted away valuable items.

The office is at No 20 Obi-Odogwu Street, Isieke Quarter Asaba, Delta State.

During a visit to the office after the incident, it was discovered that the window frame was removed while the burglary and the net were cut off before gaining entrance into the office.

The circulation officer of the Asaba office, Mr Felix Ijenebe, said that he discovered that the office has been burgled at around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

According to him “After sharing paper for that day, I took some unsold to office at around 1:30 only to discovered that some items in the office were not there especially the laptop”

“So, I checked another room only to discover that the glass of a window has been removed before the hoodlums cut the burglary and the net to enter into the office”.

Items stolen were Laptop, four pair of new jeans and other valuable items belong to the circulation officer.

Meanwhile, police at the A’ Division Asaba, Thursday swung into action to unrevealed the circumstances leading to the break and entry.