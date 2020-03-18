<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A hit-and-run driver on Monday killed a middle-age man at MCC on Onitsha-Awka Expressway in Anambra State.

Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka.

Kumapayi said the accident occurred at about about 8:54a.m and by the time the FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command arrived at the scene, they found a middle aged man lying helplessly on the ground.

He added: “He was rushed to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.





“The corpse was thereafter deposited at the morgue in the same hospital.

“According to eyewitnesses, the man was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver, but we don’t have the details of the vehicle.”

The sector commander warned motorists against driving above the speed limit.

Kumapayi advised pedestrians to be safety conscious whenever they were crossing the highway.

He further advised them to always use the pedestrian bridges, where available to avoid accidents.