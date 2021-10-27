Hisbah arrests man who put self for sale

Operatives of Hisbah, Islamic police in Kano State, have arrested a 26-year-old man, Aliyu Na Idris, for putting himself up for sale.

Hisbah Commander, Harun Ibn Sina, confirmed the arrest to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), adding that Aliyu Na Idris’ actions were forbidden.

“Yes we arrested him on Tuesday and he spent the night with us. What he did is forbidden in Islam, you can’t try to sell yourself no matter your condition or situation”, the commander said.

The arrested tailor had before his arrest, said he was in a huge financial mess, hence his decision to put a N20 million price tag on his person promising to wholeheartedly serve his buyer.

“The decision to sell myself was due to poverty, I plan to give my parents N10 million when I eventually get a buyer, pay N5 million as tax to the government, give N2 million to anyone who helped.