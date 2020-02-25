<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 37 years old woman identified as Hauwa Ali has been apprehended by the Hisbah Corps (Shariah police) for marrying to two husbands in Kumbotso local government area of Kano State.

The Corps Public Relations Officer, PRO, Lawan Ibrahim Fagge who confirmed the development to newsmen said she was apprehended on Monday.

Fagge said the incident happened when the woman’s first husband, Bello Ibrahim, 45 years old, was critically ill and was taken to a village for treatment and so after waiting for some time she thought he was dead and proceeded to marry the second husband, Bala Abdulsalam, 40 years old.

“Bello Ibrahim (45 years) is the first husband who is the father of her six children. He fell critically ill and he was talking to a village for treatment. She thought he is dead after taking a long period.





“Meanwhile, they were living in their matrimonial home when she went ahead to marry another man, Bala Abdulsalam, 40 years old who claimed he paid a dowry of N20,000 to her.

“When he (Ibrahim, the first husband) recovered from the sickness, he was brought back to the house only to find that she was married to another man. She had three or four children for him.

“She claimed the first husband had divorced her but he denied divorcing her.

“There and then, they reported the case at the HISBAH office in Kumbotso where the case was later transferred to the head office in Kano.

“We have also transferred the case to the Court,” Fagge said.