The Ogun State Police Command says it has shot dead a member of an armed robbery gang along the Sagamu-Benin-Ore Expressway.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was killed in the early hours of Tuesday 4th September 2018.

He said the robber was shot dead during a gun battle between his gang and policemen attached to Odogbolu Divisional headquarters of the command.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, explained that the division received a distress call that some hoodlums had blocked the expressway, robbing travellers.

He added that the Divisional Police Officer, Simire Hillary, led his Anti-Robbery team to the scene, where they met the robbers attacking a truck driver.

Oyeyemi said when the hoodlums sighted the policemen, they opened fire on them, and a gun battle began.

He said at the end of the encounter, one of the hoodlums was shot dead while other members escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds, and the truck driver, Michael Okechuckwu, was rescued unhurt.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who expressed satisfaction on the gallant performance of his men, had ordered that the remaining members of the gang should be hunted and brought to book.

He equally appealed to hospitals as well as traditional healers to notify the police if anybody “is seen with bullet wounds in their area.”