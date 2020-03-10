<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former domestic staff to a High court Judge, Peace Anyawu, was on Monday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate court sitting in Igbosere, over alleged theft of jewelry valued at $38,000 US Dollars.

The defendant, Anywau, 22, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing preferred against her by the Police.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Chinedu Njoku, told the court that the defendant and two others awaiting trial at Igbosere Magistrate, Court 2, conspired to commit the alleged offence.

He said that the defendant and the duo, Tina Egema and Taiwo Emmanuel, conspired to steal the jewelry.

Njoku said the incident took place at D5, Millennium Estate, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, between the month of July 2019 and October 26, 2019.

He said that the stolen jewelry were property of Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.





Egem and Emmanuel were earlier arraigned over the same offence on October 31, 2019.

The charge was however consolidated in order for Anyanwu, to take her plea.

The prosecutor had told the court that the Egem and Emmanuel as security guards, failed to use every reasonable means to prevent felony.

He had also told the court that the money that was stolen, was equivalent to N13,608,000, property of Justice Okikiolu-Ighile.

According to him the offence committed was punishable under Sections 411, 287 (7) and 410, of the criminal law of Lagos, 2015.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the offence, but they were not granted bail.

Magistrate Mrs. Folashade Botoku, ordered that the case file should be duplicated, and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The case was adjourned until March 23, for DPP’s advice.