The Lagos state Commissioner of police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi, on Monday paraded fifteen armed robbery suspects arrested in various parts of the state, saying there is no more hiding place for armed robbers in Lagos State.

Fielding questions from Journalists, Edgal said, “The suspects were arrested in our bid to sustain the peace in the state. We took the fight against armed robbery and other violent crimes to the criminals den and the result was the arrest of the following suspected armed robbers in different parts of the state.

“On August 10, 2018, Police arrested one robbery suspect, Abiodun Oluwa, 34, at Abesan estate. The suspect was caught hiding under the roof in his mother’s house after running away from the place he went to rob.

“Exhibit recovered from him was one locally made pistol with one cartridge on the same day four suspected armed robbers were also arrested for vandalizing cars park at Abesan estate in Lagos.

The suspects were identified as Ezeja Oluchukwu 29; Tochukwu Samson 21; Ifeanyi Oshomi 30 and Tochukwu Matthias 27.

The following items which include Toyota Camry saloon car with Reg. No. EKY-361-FC; Twenty (20) pieces of auto glass winding engine; three pieces of vehicle brain boxes; A car tarpaulin; Two pieces of side mirrors; one black knife; and One school bag were recovered from them.

He said the Police also arrested two robbery suspects, John Gabriel 21 and Ajawuso Sunday 25 at Isashi Badagry express way with one locally made pistol with four cartridges.

The CP, however said that the suspects will be charged to court after the investigation has being concluded.