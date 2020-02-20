<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two farmers were on Wednesday killed by suspected herdsmen at Owan village in the Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The two victims were identified as One Owoh and Samuel Imonkhai.

Owoh was a palm wine tapper. He was shot where he was tapping palm tree in the farm while the other victim, Samuel Imonkhai, was killed in his farm.





In a ‘Save Our Soul’ message to the Edo State Government, residents of Owan, Agbanikaka, Uhiere, Odiguetie and Odighi communities all in Uhiere Ward of Ovia North East LGA of the state appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the security agencies to come to their rescue to end the incessant and unprovoked killings by suspected herdsmen in their communities.

Speaking to journalists, the Odionwere of Owan community, Pa Ifiabor Michael, said the Owan communities have been under siege, adding that no fewer than eight persons, predominantly farmers, had been killed in February 2020.