



Less than a month after two farmers were killed by herdsmen in Isaba-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, three farmers have been brutally attacked again by people suspected to be herders in Irele-Ekiti in the same Local Government Area.

The arm-wielding attackers who were said to be six stormed the farm settlement in the early hours of Tuesday and unleashed mayhem on the three farmers, who sustained life-threatening injuries from the attack.

A source who spoke with newsmen said the victims were rushed to the Ikole General Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The source added that the herders demanded money from the victims but were furious after the women failed to give them the money required and prevented attempts to rape them.

He said: “The women were unable to meet up with the demand as they said they were only with just N200. The herdsmen collected all the money found on them and made attempt to forcefully sleep with the women. The refusal of the women to grant their demand for such an immoral act led to the brutal attack before they fled the scene.





“The women were so macheted to the extent that it will take the grace of God for them to survive because they have lost so much of blood.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attack on the three women, saying investigations have begun in a bid to arrest the perpetrators.

Abutu said: “Yes, we got the report this morning that three persons were attacked and I can tell you that they are responding to treatment in the hospital.

“We have commenced investigation into the attack and the criminals will soon be arrested.”

He urged residents of the community to remain calm and support the police with relevant and accurate information that would help in arresting the attackers who perpetrated the dastardly act.