Ogun state Police Command on Wednesday paraded four herdsmen that sacked four communities in Imeko/Afon Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects: Abubakar Umar, Momo Mohammed, Lawal Aliyu and Abubakar Muhammed, were arrested in the on -going Operation “Puff Adder” launched by the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed.

The quartet were believed to be among the over 200 armed herdsmen that invaded Iwoye border town and its three adjourning communities of Oke-Agbede, Moriwi and Wasinmi-Okuta last week with their cattle.

The invasion led to the death of two villagers, a 28-year old Kabiru Ogunrinde and Segun Fakorede, 30.

Two other hunters from the neighbouring Republic of Benin were also killed during the attack.

Some Operatives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were gravely wounded in a gun duel that later ensued.

Two swords, a dane gun, knives, cutlasses and various charms were also recovered from the herdsmen when the Police operatives stormed Imeko/Afon Local Government in search of them.

The police Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) was shot during a gun duel between the police and the herdsmen.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun state, Baahir Manama, who paraded the suspects at the Command’s Headquarters Eleweran, said the arrest was in furtherance of operation “Puff Adder.”

Makama also paraded a 30-year old bricklayer, Tunde Olagesin who hacked his father to death with machete for attempting to prevent him leaving the house for work on that fateful day.

Olagesin allegedly committed the crime at Oni-pineapple area of Ijoko-Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.