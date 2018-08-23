An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday ordered the remand of a herdsman, Jaye Mohammadu, in Agodi Prisons for allegedly killing his mate over N2,000.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulateef Adebisi, said that Mohammadu, 18, should be remanded at the prisons, pending an advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mohammadu’s plea was not taken by the court, when his Counsel, Oritshuwa Uwawah, appeared for him.

The magistrate, however, adjourned the case until September 25 for mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Cpl. Ojo Bewaji, told the court that Mohammadu and the deceased, Gambo Tashi, 22, worked as herdsmen for one Alhaji Kata at Aba Olode, Kishi in Oyo State.

Bewaji alleged that the accused unlawfully caused the death of Mohammadu by attacking him with cutlass.

The prosecutor said that on July 30, Mohammadu and Tashi retired to the camp from the bush after the day’s work.

He said: “The defendant allegedly accused Tashi of stealing his N2, 000.

“This resulted to misunderstanding between the defendant and the deceased in the process there was scuffle and Mohammadu used cutlass, while the deceased used his rearing stick to fight.

“Mohammadu was said to have allegedly matchetted Tashi in the neck which led to his death.”

He said the incident occur on July 30 at around 12:35 a.m. at Aba Olode, Kishi in Oyo State.

The prosecutor said that the case was transferred to the State CID at Iyaganku.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 316 and of the Criminal Code, punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.