



An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a herdsman, Habeeb Aliyu, over alleged killing of one Umar Ismail at Sunbare village of Banni in Kwara.

Aliyu, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a charge of culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Mariam Dasuki ordered the accused person to be remanded at Mandala Prison, Ilorin, and adjourned the case till Oct. 16 for mention.

The accused had however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Cpl. Gbenga Ayeni, told the court that the deceased, who went to graze his herd on Sept. 23, was reported missing on Sept. 25.

He said further that the body of the deceased person was later recovered from the bush without his head.

Ayeni explained that the accused person had earlier told the parents of the deceased that Umar had taken the animals to graze and they should not look for him.

The prosecutor, however, said that during investigation police found out that the accused person killed the deceased because of a rift between them.

He said that the offence of culpable homicide contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

Ayeni, however, objected to the bail of the accused and urged the court to remand him in prison custody, pending the outcome of investigation.