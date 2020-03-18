<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a herdsman, Muhammodu Muhammodu, at Oke-Kura correctional centre, Ilorin for allegedly kidnapping a 15 year-old boy, Solihu Mohammed, for N1 million ransom.

The defendant is facing trial on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The Magistrate, Bola Baraje, adjourned the case till March 26 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Abideen Oderinde told the court that the defendant conspired with two others now at large and kidnapped the victim while rearing the cattle at Gaa Village Obbo-ile, Ekiti Kwara.

Oderinde said that the victim’s father received call from unknown MTN number 09039566770 demanding for N1 million ransom before the victim would be released.





He said that the victim’s father negotiated with the defendant on phone and he agreed to accept N400, 000.

He however, took the money to a nearby bush to the deliver with the help of members of vigilante group.

According to him, when the victim’s father reached the agreed spot, the defendant asked him to drop the money and his accomplice escaped with the money while Muhammodu was arrested with the help of the vigilante group.

He said that the defendant exchanged gun shot with the vigilante group and in the process, he shot the victim’s father on the right leg.

He said that the alleged offence contravened Sections 97 and 273 of the Penal Code Law and urged the court to remand the defendant in custody pending the outcome of investigations.