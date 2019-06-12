<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was panic in Ilasa Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State where a herdsman hacked his girlfriend to death.

The herdsman whose name was not disclosed reportedly chopped off the head of a young lady with a machete.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday has thrown the whole community into palpable confusion.

The victim who is also of the same tribe with the suspected assailant was attacked beside a stream where she had gone to fetch water with her younger sister.

The assailant was said to have ambushed the lady and brought down her head while she bent down to collect some water from the stream and took to his heels but was later arrested through the information provided by the younger sister of the deceased who witnessed the whole scenario

Reports by some notable personalities in the community including the traditional rulers of the community The Alasa of Ilasa, Oba Ajayi Omolagba revealed that the young lady had been allegedly handed over to the suspected assailant as a future wife while she was still a teenager in consonance with their custom and tradition.

However, trouble started last month when the suspect requested the lady to spend the Eld-el-Fitr with him.

The failure of the family of the lady to release her before, during and after the celebration angered the suspect who assumed the contract had been breached by the family, hence the dastardly act.

Another report says the lady after growing up observed that the supposed husband was a drunkard and drug addict thereby avoiding him for necessary marriage arrangements.

In a chat, some relatives of the deceased who did not want their names mentioned expressed sadness over the development.

They affirmed that the suspected murderer made a request to spend the Eld-el-Fitr with his wife adding that the lady was supposed to go to him the next day before he killed her.

Speaking with newsmen, the Alasa of Ilasa Oba Ajayi Omolagba condemned the incident and said the community had been in shock since the incident occurred.

He said the families of all parties involved and their landlords had been summoned to a meeting where resolutions were reached on how to forestall future occurrence.

Oba Omolagba noted that the community would also make necessary appease to God as such incident was strange and a taboo in the land.

The Ekiti State police public Relations Officer Caleb Ikechukwu who confirmed the incident said investigation has been launched to unravel the causes of such criminal act while more details would be made available to newsmen.