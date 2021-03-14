



At least six herders were killed when gunmen raided a settlement in Wasinmi village, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, on Saturday night.

Newsmen gathered that immediately the gunmen stormed the Fulani settlement, they opened fire, killing six herders on the spot.

Newsmen also gathered that those killed are members of the same family.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the tragic incident, saying investigation is ongoing.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the State, Wale Olokode, has moved to the village and Police detectives are currently hunting the perpetrators of the act.





The PPRO described the incident as unfortunate and vowed that the culprits would be arrested and brought to book.

The development comes one week after four herders were gunned down during the invasion of a settlement in Ogborji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South-East Zone, said many cows were stolen in the attack.

Siddiki added that over 20 Fulani herdsmen have been killed in Anambra alone from January to March, 2021.