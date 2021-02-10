



The Imo state Police command has said that they had met with the Hausa/Fulani communities in Okigwe local government area of Imo state, for them to live peacefully with their host communities.

In a statement to newsmen in Owerri, by the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that even the traditional rulers from the area were part of the meeting.

It stated that the purpose of the meeting was to find a lasting solution to the farmers/herders crises.

According to the statement, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo state, CP Nasiru Mohammed, visited Okigwe Local government to interact with the stakeholders and Hausa/ Fulani communities in the Zone.

“The occasion which took place at the Divisional Police Hqrs Okigwe, on the 9th February 2021, had in attendance, the Traditional rulers, Youth leaders, President generals of various Town Unions, Women leaders, Hausa/Fulani communities members, Farmers, Rep. Of the LGA Chairperson, Councillors, etc.





“We charged them to live peacefully with each other, and eschew violence, violence does no one any good.

“We charged them to promptly and amicably resolve any issue that may arise among them, and further commended them for have a very effective committee that dialogues on issues relating to the parties especially on Farmers/herders conflict. Finally, the CP urged them to tolerate each other’s excesses as that is the only way to peaceful coexistence.”

The statement added that the “Representatives of the various groups, thanked the CP for finding time to come and interact them and promised to continue coexisting peacefully.

“The head of the Hausa community also used the opportunity to thank the people of the area for being good landlords, as he said he had lived there for over thirty years without any issues, and that any issue that arose, had always been settled amicably.”

A cross-section of Okigwe community leaders, Hausa/Fulani leaders during a peace meeting with the police.