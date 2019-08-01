<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A herbalist, Jacob Alonge, 52, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping his daughter at their home in Ososo village, Akoko-Edo, Benin, Edo State.

Aside from raping the 17-year-old repeatedly and impregnating the daughter, he procured abortion for her and shaved the hair in her private parts.

He also instructed her not to sleep with any other man, as he turned her to a sex slave.

Gift had become pregnant a second time when the matter became public knowledge and he was arrested by the police and arraigned in court.

Pregnant 17-year-old Gift, however, died along with four others in an accident on the way to the court.

Among the dead were Gift’s uncle, two workers of a non-governmental organisation, BraveHeart Initiative, helping Gift with the case, and the cab driver.

Jacob, who had pleaded guilty to the counts against him and was about to be sentenced, changed his plea on the day his daughter and the others died.

The court on Thursday concluded his trial and sentenced him to five years on the first count of possession of fetish wrap of Gift’s pubic hair.

He got two years for raping and impregnating her and 14 years for repeated sexual assault.

The magistrate said the counts should run consecutively.