A 50-year-old herbalist, Rasheed Olalere, and a herbs seller, Shakirat Adedeji, were on Monday brought before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan over alleged possession of human flesh and skulls.

Olalere who lives at Irifin Oje, Ibadan, and Adedeji, 30, of Oke-Ibadan area, are facing a two-count charge bordering on possession of human skull and flesh.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Ebenezer Adeyela, Adedeji was caught with a human skull and flesh on July 25 at 10.30 am at Oje Market in the ancient city of Ibadan.

He also alleged that Olalere also had in his possession a human skull and bones.

“The duo was arrested by the police following a tip-off from members of the public.”

The offence contravened Section 329 (a) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges and their lawyer, Mr O.O.C. Alabi-Oyo, urged the court to grant them bail on liberal terms.

Ruling on the bail application, Chief Magistrate Adisa Oladele granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each.

Oladele said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused while another surety should be an employee of Oyo State Government or Local Government on at least Grade Level 07.

In addition, he said the civil servant should produce evidence of three years tax payment.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 17 for trial.