



A herbalist, Adetilayo Olayinka, on Friday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a man of N3 million.

The police charged Olayinka, who lives in Kuruduma village, Asokoro, Abuja with three counts of joint act, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the defendant lured the complainant, Tabansi Ebuka, to his shrine for speacial cleansing and prayers for success in his business.





Nwaforaku alleged that the defendant collected N3 million for the ritual.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N3 million and two reliable sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 8 for hearing.