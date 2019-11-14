<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A traditional medicine man, Mr Festus Jatau, on Thursday prayed an Upper Area Court Zuba, FCT, to recover his laptop from a former girlfriend, Ms Blessing Elisha.

Jatau made the appeal while giving evidence as a nominal complainant in the case against Elisha over the allegation of housebreaking and theft.

“We used to be close friends. We were live-in lovers but we had a misunderstanding and she moved out of the house with my Apple laptop valued at N100,000.

“When I discovered that my laptop was missing, I reported the matter to the vigilante group in Kwali Area Council.

“She admitted before the vigilante group that she took my laptop and other things because I owed her sister N70, 000,” he said.

Under cross-examination by the Defence Counsel, S.P. Eze, Jatau alleged that the defendant stole his house spare key when they were lovers.

He said that he bought the laptop in Lafia, Nasarawa state on May 14.

After listening to the testimony, the Presiding Upper Area Court Judge, Gambo Garba, adjourned the matter until Dec. 12 for the continuation of hearing.