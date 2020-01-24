<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chief Priest of a deity identified as Williams Ebulefu, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt for allegedly removing bullet from a suspected kidnapper.

This is just as the suspected kidnapper, Charles Orlu, was arraigned before the Court on three counts of murder, cultism and Kidnapping.

The charge read that Ebulefu allegedly removed the bullet from the gunshot he, Charles Orlu received during crossfire within members of the group during sharing of ransom.

Ebulefu, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of illegal removal of bullet and possession of illegal firearm.

The Magistrate, Emmanuella Okerie, after plea was taken, granted bail to the priest in the sum of, N1,000,000.00, and two sureties of whom one must be a civil servant of level 12.





The trial Magistrate thereafter adjourned till 10th of February for hearing on the matter.

Meanwhile, Orlu is alleged to have killed one Chisom Worlu on the 18th of December 2019 along Omuakwuru community farm road in Igbo-Etche in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The charge read that Orlu conspired with some others who are now at large and kidnapped a victim around Eliozu, who they later released within Eleme after a ransom of N3.5 million was paid.

It also noted that after the successful kidnap and receipt of ransom that trouble broke out within gang during sharing of the proceed leading to killing of Chisom and bullet wound on Orlu.

Meantime, Okerie declined jurisdiction after the charges were read and directed that the case file be forwarded to office of the Director of Public Prosecution before adjourning till 16th of February, 2020 for advise.