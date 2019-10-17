<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Imo State Command Tuesday arrested four suspects who deal in illegal petroleum products known as Automated Gasoline Oil or diesel to unsuspecting buyers.

The suspects were Ifeanyi Nwosu, 43, Chidiebere Uchenna, 35, Ekpe Maduka, 37, and Okemmadu Chidera, 26.

Parading the suspects, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Raji Ibrahim, stated that the suspects were arrested on October 13, 2019 at 9.0 3am by the operatives of the anti vandalism unit of the corps following intelligence reports and continuous evidence in various locations.

He said one of the suspects, Ifeanyi Nwosu, who lives and operates from No 165 Udumukwu Street, Works Layout Owerri, was arrested with 1,200 litres of adulterated petroleum product otherwise called automated gas oil in plastic bags conveyed from Mbama area of Bayelsa State and six tanks of 1,000 litres of the adulterated petroleum product.

The commandant stated that another suspect Chidera Uchenna was a dismissed police sergeant who used the police cap hoisted on the front of the dashboard of his car to beat the security men at checkpoints.