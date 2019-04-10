<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

For allegedly stabbing her friend for not allowing her to taste cassava flakes, a 35-year-old hairdresser, Anita Samuel, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on a charge of assault.

The defendant, a resident of No. 22 Osho St., Ikorodu, Lagos, was arraigned on a count charge but she pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, the defendant stabbed one Miss Ediomo Linus with a broken bottle on the forehead following a disagreement over Linus’s refusal to allow her to taste cassava flakes.

Raji told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 12 at noon at No.15 Ogunsefunmi St., Ikeja.

He said that the defendant told the complainant to let her have a taste of cassava flakes she was eating but she refused.

“The following day, the complainant greeted the defendant but she did not return the gesture.

“This led to an argument which made the defendant to lock the door and hit her with a broken bottle on the head,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Layinka, granted the defendant N200, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that assault contravenes Section 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised) and attracts three years’ imprisonment.

The case has been adjourned until April 25 for substantive hearing.