A 40-year-old hairdresser, Oladunni Ayeni, who allegedly poured boiling beans water on a co-tenant, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who resides in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, is charged with assault.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on May 26 at her residence.

He said that the defendant assaulted her co-tenant, Mr Sulaimon Olarenwaju.

Ayorinde said that a fight broke out between the defendant and complainant in the communal kitchen in the compound.

“In a split a second, the defendant picked her pot of beans and poured it on the complainant’s body which scalded his neck and chest.

“The case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested, ” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offence violated the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ayeni, however, pleaded not guilty.

Newsmen report that the section stipulates three years imprisonment for assault.

Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of payment of two years tax to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 21 for mention.