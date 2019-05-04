<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A resident of Fadausi Street, Ijeshatedo, Lagos State, Kenile Nwabuzor, has killed herself following protracted disagreements between her and her boyfriend identified as David.

It was gathered that the duo had endured an unhealthy relationship since they met about two years ago.

It was learnt that the matter came to a head on Thursday, April 11, 2019 when the 26-year-old hairdresser decided to commit suicide after David reportedly said he was no longer interested in the relationship.

Shortly before the incident, she was said to have sent a text message to her boyfriend, lamenting he had made life miserable for her and that she would soon kill herself.

Speaking to newsmen during the week, David, a graduate, said he hooked up with Nwabuzor two years ago while she was mourning the death of her mother.

He said Nwabuzor, who is a secondary school leaver, expressed fears that their relationship might not work out because of the disparity in their educational qualifications.

He stated, “She was my girlfriend and I loved her so much. We started dating each other about two years ago. She was not that literate, but I told her it didn’t matter. When we met, she was in distress. Her mother just died then and she was living alone. She said she could not live without her mother. Her brothers are based in Ghana, but they usually sent her money.

“She told me she finished secondary school, but I don’t think so. I really wanted to help her improve on her education. She easily got angry and if she had a disagreement with someone, she might not talk to that person again for years. As our relationship continued, I tried to correct her. I persuaded her to be going to church and bought a Bible for her. We usually had disagreements over petty issues.

“If we had a misunderstanding, I could be in her house for hours begging her and she would not say anything. If I decided to go, that would be another fight. At times, the misunderstanding would last for days.”

David, a photographer, told newsmen that Nwabuzor usually accused him of being promiscuous, adding that he found it difficult to dispel her belief.

“Because of the nature of my job, I have girls around me. She would be complaining that I was going out with them. I tried to tell her that she needed to trust me. I also saw boys around her because she was beautiful, yet I trusted her.

“Recently, she said I didn’t love her again. She changed her phone’s password to deny me access to her phone. She accused me of sleeping with women. It was true many ladies wanted me to ask them out, but I ignored them,” he added.

David explained that four days before the unfortunate incident, he had missed Nwabuzor’s calls while on an assignment at an event. He said he got back home late that day and returned her calls, but she did not pick them.

The photographer stated that when he called Nwabuzor the next day, she started insulting him and he ended the call.

He went on, “She sent me text messages, but I didn’t reply. On Tuesday, I went to her house to return the charger she lent me and when I was about to leave, she returned all the things I had bought for her. That night, she sent a text message to me, saying that I had stopped loving her since December 2018 when we had fun at different places.

“She said she was no longer interested in the relationship. In my reply, I told her she was free to find her peace anywhere else. On Wednesday morning, I thought about everything again. I knew she was depressed and I had been the person encouraging her. I sent her another message, begging her. Most times, she would be the one to say she was not interested in the relationship, yet she would be crying. I was always the one saying sorry.

“That Thursday, she came to our house for the first time and met with my parents. That was the day my father knew her as my girlfriend. She reported me to him and said she was no longer interested in the relationship. My father sought my opinion and I said I didn’t have any comment.

“She started crying. She called one of her brothers and told him she was coming to Ghana. My father is a clergyman. He tried to counsel her. As my father was talking to her, she was crying. At a point, she stood up and left. Afterwards, I left for my workplace.”

David told our correspondent he was in the studio when he received WhatsApp voice messages from Nwabuzor, but he was busy to listen to them.

He said she later sent a text message to him, saying, “You want to kill me; I will help you kill myself. Thank you for making my life a hell.”

He said immediately after he read the message, he took a motorcycle and headed for her house.

“On getting there, I peeped from her window and saw her body dangling on a rope tied to the ceiling. I shouted and barged into her room. Her neighbours helped me loose the rope while I brought her down. She was already heavy, but I was not feeling the weight.

“I was not in my right senses again. I took her on a motorcycle to a nearby hospital. She was referred to Randle General Hospital. A doctor confirmed her dead on arrival. I called her brother and relations. The police arrested me and detained me for two days. They said I should not have brought her down,” he stated.

Newsmen learnt that the deceased was buried on Saturday, April 13 which was David’s 26th birthday.

“I have lost my sleep these days because of the incident. I am still going through the trauma,” David added.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said the police had received a distress call from the general hospital that one Kenile Nwabuzor was brought in dead by her boyfriend.

He said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the lady had earlier sent a text message to her boyfriend that she would kill herself. Her corpse was removed and deposited in the Lagos Mainland Hospital morgue.”