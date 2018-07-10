Some policemen and officials of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) clashed in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Tuesday morning.

Trouble started after officials of the corps stormed their headquarters in Abuja to mark the 20th anniversary of PCN.

The headquarters has been under police siege for over a year.

The officials wore black T.shirt with inscriptions such as ‘We Cry ! We Regret !’ ‘ We Mourn The Rule of Law’.

Dickson Akoh, national commandant of the corps, was addressing them when armed policemen opened fire and released teargas into the air.