Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria have again dared government as they clashed with the police at the Federal Secretariat.

The police fired gunshots and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The clash sparked panic as anxious workers, commuters and motorists fled in fear.

It would be recalled that they stormed the National Assembly complex two weeks ago during which they shot two policemen and damaged many vehicles and properties.

The spokesman of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Abdullahi Musa, who spoke with newsmen vowed to continue the protest on Monday despite the development.