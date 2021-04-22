



Gun-wielding kidnappers have attacked an 18-seater passenger bus along Ibarapa road in Oyo State and marched the travellers off into the forest.

The bus, reportedly loaded with passengers, was coming into Oyo State from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Although residents of the area could not ascertain the actual number of those in the bus, all the occupants were said to have been whisked away by the gunmen.

The Secretary Farmers Union in Ibarapa, Taiwo Adeagbo, said the incident happened on Thursday morning.





He said kidnapping had become almost a daily occurrence in the area, saying some residents were collaborating with outsiders to perpetrate the crime.

“The bus is still beside the road there between Eruwa and Igboora. I have told the police, I told our Senator and others. I am saddened by these happenings,” he said.

The Convener of the Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, also confirmed the development.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State Command, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.