<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday struck at Issele-Azagba near Asaba, Delta State and whisked away two children from a private school.

It was learnt that the armed men stormed the school premises at about 10 am in a black Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

They beat up the security men and tied them up, before heading straight to the classroom where the two children said to be of the same parents were and took them away.

According to a source, “the gunmen shot sporadically into the air while holding on to the children, apparently to scare away any resistance.

“The children were sandwiched at the back of the SUV by some of the gang members before they drove away menacingly from the school compound.”

The source wondered how the suspected abductors were able to beat the school security.

As at the time of filing this report, effort was still being made to reach the school management.

When contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, could not confirm the report.

He said: “My men are in the field now working so I cannot confirm anything to you.”