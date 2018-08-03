The Rivers state Police Command has confirmed the gruesome murder of the leader of Rumuolumeni Community Local Vigilant Group, Wobo Wagbara, in Obio Akpor Local government area of the state.

Spokesman for the command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that Wagbara was shot dead by suspected cultists.

It was gathered that Wagbara was ambushed around Okemini junction in Nkpor village within Rumuolumeni community, where he was shot several times on his way home.

Reports have it that the leader of the Rumuolumeni community security was returning from a social activity when the incident happened.

The killing of the community security leader has, in the meantime, heightened tension in the area.

However, the Police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said personnel of the command have been deployed to the area to stop possible reprisal attacks in Rumuolumeni.

He added that investigations have commenced into the killing.