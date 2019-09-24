<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gunmen suspected to be political assailants have killed Bruno Uchechukwu, the personal assistant to the chairman of Imo State committee on the Recovery of Stolen Movable Assets belonging to the Imo State government, Jasper Ndubuaku.

The committee, which is chaired by a former member of the state House of Assembly, Ndubuaku, was inaugurated by the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, shortly after his swearing-in.

Newsmen learnt that the victim was murdered on Sunday evening at Cherubim Junction, a popular junction in the state capital.

Bruno, who was rushed to a hospital was confirmed dead by the medical experts.

The deceased, 32 hailed from Atta in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

He was the first son of his only surviving aged mother, a relative told newsmen.

Ndubuaku expressed deep worry over the incident, saying that the killing was either targeted at him or done to frighten him on his job.

He also accused the opposition in the state of being behind the killing, stressing that, “ever since the administration of Emeka Ihedioha, came to power, the oppositions have caused series of havocs in the state.”

He reiterated his commitment to continue with his assignment for the state despite the attempts to deter him and his men.

He said, “The young man was my personal assistant. I think his killing was done by some people who are trying to hit me or frighten me on this job and I don’t find it funny.

“I don’t know who is behind it but definitely, it should not be far from the opposition. They have done their worst but nothing will stop me. Even if they hit me, as I am dying, my spirit will keep fighting.”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the killing.

He, however, said that investigation by the command would prove if the assassination was politically motivated or not.

He said, “Currently, we are keeping our fingers crossed and working on the leads we have so far.”