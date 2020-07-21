



Gunmen have killed the traditional ruler of Gora Gan village in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State and nine others on Monday.

The killings happened 24 hours after some youths were killed during a wedding ceremony in Kukum Daji village of Kaura Local Government.

This was even when the leaders of the two warring groups have resolved to end the killings by committing themselves to a peace deal.

Apart from the Village Head who was killed by the marauders, a six-year-old boy it was learnt was among victims of the latest attack, which also left many villagers wounded.

Narrating the latest attack in an interview, the Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Zango Kataf, Professor Isaac Ango said the gunmen invaded the village around 7.10 pm on Monday and started shooting sporadically.





According to him, several houses were also burnt during the operation, saying, corpses of victims were deposited at the Zonkwa General Hospital morgue while the injured were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“The villagers are still searching for their missing loved ones,” the cleric said.

Secretary of the Mercy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Zonkwa, Ezekiel James, said they were in dire need of assistance to cater for the displaced persons.

James added the camp was daily receiving displaced victims following persistent attacks on neighbouring villages.

When contacted, the Police spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, could not confirm the attack and promised to get back whenever they have details on the attack.