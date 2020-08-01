



Gunmen yesterday night, around 10pm stormed Odu community and killed the traditional ruler of the to dead.

Odu community of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State yesterday which is the Eid-el-Kabir, witnessed sporadical gunshots which caused panic in the community where the gunmen gained access to the traditional ruler, Mr Amos Ewa Obere, who is also a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police and shot him to death.

Odu community is in Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government Council of Nasarawa State.

The traditional leader who sustained serious injury in his stomach as a result of the gunshot, was rushed to Mararaba Udege General Hospital, for medical attention, but he gave up the ghost along the line.

Late Amos Ewa Obere, was a retired ASP of Police, who untill his death is the ward head of his community and other sorounding villages.





An eyewitness told our correspondent that the unknown gunmen who stormed the community in large number, shot sporadically to scare the people of the community, before committing the atrocity.

“When they stormed the community, they went straight to the palace and dragged the traditional ruler out and told him that his days on earth are finished, then they fired bullets on him. Before people could rush down to know what was happening, they ran away,” he said.

The pioneer Chairman of NUJ in Nasarawa State, Mr Joel Ogapa, who hails from the area, confirmed the incident which he described as unfortunate.

He equally described the insecurity in Nasarawa Local government area as alarming, saying “I have not been home in the last two years due to high level of insecurity”.

The Chairman of Nasarawa LG, Mohammed Otto, and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rahman Nansel, couldn’t be reached for comment because their numbers were both switched off.