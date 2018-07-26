Three policemen have been reportedly shot dead by gunmen around Rumuigbo community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the slain police officers were shot dead, on Wednesday morning, at a check point around a popular petrol station in the area and their guns taken away by the gunmen.

A community source, who pleaded not to be mentioned, confirmed the killing, saying that the police officers were on their stop and search duty, when the gunmen attacked them and carted away their weapons.

At the time of filing the report, spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), could not be reached for confirmation, as he did not reply a text message sent to him on the incident.

However, it was noted that the latest killing would bring it to the total number of eight police personnel killed in the state by hoodlums, within a month, and their guns taken away by the killers.

Within this period two policemen were killed around Eliparawo junction along Ada-George road, one at a filling station around Agip junction along Ada-George, two weeks ago, two police personnel were shot dead along Rumuosi/Ozuoba link road, in the state capital.