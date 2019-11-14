<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen opened fire on a police patrol vehicle in southern Kaduna, killing three officers.

A statement by the state police command Wednesday said the policemen were on patrol at Aboro Village along Fadan Karshi-Nimbia Forest Road in Sanga Local when they came under fire.

The statement signed by Abubakar Suleiman Deputy Police Public Relations Officer said reinforcement had been dispatched to the area.

The statement said, “Police operatives attached to Safer Highway with code No. KDS 018, deployed to Gwantu Divisional area were ambushed by unknown gunmen while on patrol at Aboro Village along Fadan Karshi-Nimbia Forest Road in Sanga Local Government Kaduna State, who opened fire on them through a thick bush in opposite direction.

“The operatives engaged the hoodlums and in the process Inspector Bobai Bature, Inspector Daniel Dogo and Sergeant Mamman Ahmadu paid the supreme sacrifice while other team members escaped unhurt.

“Reinforcement has since been deployed to the area for general combing to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to face justice.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga psc is greatly saddened by the unfortunate incident and wishes to commiserate with the families of the gallant men who lay (sic) down their lives for the common good of their country. He also calls on the general public to assist the Police with relevant information on the whereabouts of suspicious persons in order to rid our communities of bad elements.

“The CP assures the public that the culprits will not escape the long arms of the law. The Command is doing everything possible to apprehend those behind this dastardly act,” it said.