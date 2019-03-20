



A 23-year-old National Diploma Accounting student of Auchi Polytechnic has been reportedly shot dead by gunmen in Auchi, Edo State.

The deceased simply identified as Emmanuel Aronokhale who hailed from Okpella in Estako East Local Government Area of the state, was said to have been killed at about 8 pm on Tuesday night in his Auchi residence at Second Bawak, Sabo.

It was gathered that the deceased was relaxing in front of his hostel with his fellow students when he was attacked by the gunmen, who ordered everyone into their rooms and robbed them of their money and mobile phones.

Emmanuel was however not lucky, as he was reportedly shot at close range and he died on the spot.

Sources said the remains of the student have since been deposited in a mortuary in Auchi.

In another incident, gunmen suspected to be cultists on Wednesday killed a barbing saloon operator whose identity could not be ascertained in Idumwunowina area, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased, it was learnt, recently got a loan to start up his saloon business.

He was said to have opened his shop at about 8 am to begin business for the day when he was attacked by three gunmen.

It learnt that soon after the attack, the gunmen who came on a motorcycle, moved towards the Oluku end of the Ugbowo Lagos road axis unhindered, shot sporadically into the air and thus forced residents of the area to flee.

Security operatives from the Ugbowo and Ekiadolor police divisions were said to have visited the scene of the crime in a bid to track down the culprits.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary in the area.

When contacted on phone over the incident, Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed on the killings.