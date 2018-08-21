Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers yesterday killed a pastor, Rev Hosea Akuchi, and abducted his wife, Talatu, at Guguma community, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

The incident occurred at the Nasara Baptist Church, Guguwa, where the cleric was in charge near Rigasa Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Rigasa is within the same community where four policemen were killed recently.

The kidnappers were said to have shot the pastor point blank and went away with his wife. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident.

He said a manhunt was on to arrest the perpetrators. However, at press time, there has not been any communication between the kidnappers and the family to demand any ransom. But a source in the area disclosed that the attackers invaded the community about 1a.m. and forced their way into the apartment of the cleric, shot him and took his wife away.

Meanwhile, Sabo told journalists that the pastor was shot while struggling with the attackers whose intention might be to abduct him.

He said: “In the early hours of today (yesterday), information reaching us was that some armed men stormed the house of Reverend Hosea and attempted to kidnap him.

“But after struggling with them, they shot him and took away his wife. It is quite unfortunate that while we are trying on keeping the peace we are enjoying in Kaduna, some criminals are doing this to sabotage our collective efforts.”