Four officers of the Rivers State Police Command have been gunned down by yet to identified gunmen who also carted their guns and ammunitions away within one week.

The Spokesman of the Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the killing of four police officers .

Omoni explained three officers were killed by some unknown gunmen at Psychiatric road, Rumuigbo in Obio-Akpor Local government area, while another police officer was killed at Elele in Ikwerre Local government area on Monday.

Omoni told journalists that the police officer killed in Elele was in mufti and was shot by the armed men after identifying himself as a police officer inside a commercial bus.

On the Rumuigbo incident, Omoni said a police officer who was far from the scene was able to shoot back the armed men, killing one while others escaped through Echue Waterside and made away with Police arms and ammunition.

“The gunmen killed three of our men in Rumuigbo and took away their rifles. And one of the rifles they took has over four hundred rounds of ammunition. “This incident is peculiar because they shot the officers continuously after knowing that they were already dead.

The bodies of the slain Policemen were riddled with bullets. “But one of the officers was gallant enough to try to repel them but he couldn’t do much because he was alone. He was able to hit some of them. They were about six but he was able to injure at least four of them. One of the gunmen even died. “We have recovered his body and the vehicle they used at the river bank here in Port Harcourt,” he said.

The Rivers State Police Command has declared a manhunt for the gunmen, appealing to members of the public to report anyone seen with gunshot wounds to the Police.