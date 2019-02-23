



Two policemen, on Wednesday night, were killed in Botem community of Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State by a group of gunmen suspected to be cult members.

The incident was said to have occurred around 9:45 pm when the hoodlums ambushed the policemen who were on their way to Ogoniland after being deployed there ahead of Saturday’s (today) general elections.

It was gathered that the two sergeants were stripped by the cult members before they were shot at close range, leaving them with no chance of survival, as their rifles were taken away by the assailants after the attack.

The hoodlums were said to have taken to their heels before operatives from Tai Police Division arrived at the scene.

A source close to the family of one of the policemen said, “They were deployed from Port Harcourt to Ogoni on Wednesday and while on their way some bandits attacked them. The wife of one of the deceased just put to bed and I don’t know how the family will cope with this development; it is really painful.”

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, told our correspondent that the State Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, had ordered an investigation into the killing of the policemen.

“I can confirm that two of our men were killed along the Ogoni axis of East-West Road in Botem, Tai LGA. It was an ambush; the CP has since ordered an investigation into the incident. We are also getting some clues as to the identities of those behind the cruel act. The two policemen were sergeants,” he said.

Omoni, however, called on members of the public not to hesitate in providing the police and sister security agencies with vital information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections, the Commissioner, Belel, has warned politicians against going to polling units on Election Day with their security details or orderlies.

“They are also warned to desist from moving from one place to another on Saturday (today) as provided by the Electoral Act,” Belel said, adding that 15,544 security personnel had been deployed to various parts of the state.

The CP noted that the personnel would ensure that polling units across the state were adequately covered and protected during the elections.