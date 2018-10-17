



Unidentified gunmen, on Wednesday morning, killed two mobile policemen attached to International Breweries, located along Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass, Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The gunmen, according to unofficial sources, came calling around 5:00a.m and started shooting at policemen in sight leading to instant death of two officials and five others that were critically injured.

When newsmen visited the emergency unit of Saint Gerald Catholic Hospital, where the victims and survivors were brought to for morgue service and treatment, there was serious groaning as medical workers attend to them.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer for Kaduna Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, could not give details about the development, but he promised to get back to newsmen within five minutes which he was yet to do as at the time of filing this brief report on the incident.

Details of affected policemen were sketchy as at the press time.